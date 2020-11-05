Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azerbaijan to proceed with gas pipeline extension, despite war

BP, which leads the international consortium developing Shah Deniz, said last month it was looking to beef up security at its facilities in Azerbaijan after reports of attacks on the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline. Armenia denied at the time that it had targeted pipelines.

Reuters | Baku | Updated: 05-11-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:39 IST
Azerbaijan to proceed with gas pipeline extension, despite war
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Azerbaijan will press ahead with plans to feed natural gas into an extended pipeline network to southern Europe, a senior official said, even as conflict rages for a sixth week in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Elshad Nassirov, vice-president of Azeri national energy company SOCAR, told Reuters the $5 billion extensions of the Southern Gas Corridor network would be ready this month to take up to 10 billion cubic meters a year from the Shah Deniz field. "In just two weeks, a new piece of infrastructure will be ready," Nassirov said, referring to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline.

Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians has raised concerns about the security of oil and gas pipelines in Azerbaijan. BP, which leads the international consortium developing Shah Deniz, said last month it was looking to beef up security at its facilities in Azerbaijan after reports of attacks on the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

Armenia denied at the time that it had targeted pipelines. The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline, or TAP, is far from Azerbaijan, stretching 878 km (546 miles) from Turkey's border with Greece across the mountains of Albania and the Adriatic Sea to Italy.

Its operation, however, will require Azerbaijan to pump additional volumes into the system from its massive Shah Deniz project in the Caspian Sea. Shah Deniz is expected to reach peak output in 2023, around the time that TAP would also hit full capacity.

Also Read: Despite Lebanon's woes, Armenians spring to action for Nagorno-Karabakh

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ED search at Bineesh's home in Kerala concludes; family alleges threat

The ED on Thursday ended its search at the residence of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPIM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, here in a money laundering case amid allegations of illegal detention of his family members and bid to plant evide...

UP CM reduces mandi tax to 1 pc

In a major pro-farmer decision, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to reduce mandi tax to 1 per cent from the existing 2 per cent and issued directives in this regard, an official said on Thursday. With 0.5 per cent de...

Nearly 3.5 lakh migrant labourers given job cards: CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that nearly 3.5 lakh migrant labourers have been given new job cards in the state. She said that 5,92,000 migrant labourers have been enrolled for the 100 days work in the state.Th...

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians demolish Delhi Capitals by 57 runs to book final berth

Mumbai Indians have reached the finals of the Indian Premier League after thrashing Delhi Capitals by 57-run in Qualifier 1 here at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. A spirited performance by defending champions will now see them pla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020