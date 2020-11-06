Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's carbon emissions rose 9.6% in 2019 with Amazon deforestation - study

Brazil's carbon emissions increased by 9.6% in 2019 mainly due to higher deforestation in the Amazon during the first year of President Jair Bolsonaro's government, a report published on Friday said.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 06-11-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 19:30 IST
Brazil's carbon emissions rose 9.6% in 2019 with Amazon deforestation - study
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix

Brazil's carbon emissions increased by 9.6% in 2019 mainly due to higher deforestation in the Amazon during the first year of President Jair Bolsonaro's government, a report published on Friday said. The data indicates that Brazil will fail to meet its carbon emission targets for this year and is moving away from its 2025 target.

Brazil emitted 2.175 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) in 2019, according to SEEG, the most comprehensive study on the topic in the country. In 2018, CO2 emissions had reached 1.98 billion tonnes, which was 0.3% more than in 2017.

Brazil had managed to reduce emissions from 2004 through 2012, but the new data confirms that this trend has been reversed despite the voluntary targets agreed to before the 2009 Copenhagen climate summit. Those targets were then set into Brazilian law and became binding for the government. "We are dangerously going in the wrong direction," said Tasso Azevedo, a climate expert who coordinates the SEEG study.

"Since regulation of the national climate law in 2010, Brazil has increased by 28% the number of greenhouse gases it discharges into the air annually, instead of reducing it," he said. The growth of emissions in 2019 was driven by sky-rocketing deforestation in the Amazon, which accounted for 44% of Brazil's total CO2e emissions, the study said.

Changes in land use towards farming and increased cattle ranching was the second contributor to emissions, it said. In 2018, Brazil's carbon emissions had remained stable despite increasing deforestation because they were offset by a larger use of clean energy sources such as ethanol and wind power.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Ahmedabad sees 175 fresh COVID-19 cases; 242 recoveries

As many as 175 new cases of coronavirus have emerged in Gujarats Ahmedabad district in the last 24 hours, an official from the state health department said on Friday. With the addition of the latest infections, the tally in the district has...

GRAPHIC-Second French lockdown less severe for the economy one week in

One week into Frances second coronavirus lockdown this year, the euro zones second-biggest economy is holding up much better than the first time, data ranging from traffic congestion to electricity use show. High-frequency data bear out ane...

Decision on law against love jihad soon, says Karna CM

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said he was keen on an early decision on bringing a law against religious conversion in the name of love jihad. Joining the issue, the opposition Congress accused the ruling BJP of attempti...

Russian held after crucifixion stunt near security agency HQ

A Russian activist was detained by police Thursday after posing half-naked on a large wooden cross near Moscows headquarters of the top national security agency, mimicking Christs crucifixion. Pavel Krisevich was detained after fellow activ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020