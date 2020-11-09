Nitin Gadkari congratulates DRDO for developing technology to suppress bus fire within 60 seconds

Left Menu
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday, congratulated the team of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for developing a unique technology which detects fire in passenger buses within 30 seconds and suppresses it in 60 seconds.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:21 IST
Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday, congratulated the team of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for developing a unique technology which detects fire in passenger buses within 30 seconds and suppresses it in 60 seconds. "DRDO has developed a unique technology which detects fire in a passenger bus within 30 seconds and suppresses it within 60 seconds. Observed its demonstration along with Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh Ji today," Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

The Minister also appreciated DRDO for developing a technology that protects human life. "I congratulate the team of DRDO for developing this important product. For us, the life of every Indian is important. If it is adopted in passenger buses, especially school buses and long haul sleeper buses, it will make bus rides safer," Gadkari further tweeted. (ANI)

