Nitin Gadkari congratulates DRDO for developing technology to suppress bus fire within 60 seconds
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday, congratulated the team of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for developing a unique technology which detects fire in passenger buses within 30 seconds and suppresses it in 60 seconds.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 17:21 IST
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday, congratulated the team of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for developing a unique technology which detects fire in passenger buses within 30 seconds and suppresses it in 60 seconds. "DRDO has developed a unique technology which detects fire in a passenger bus within 30 seconds and suppresses it within 60 seconds. Observed its demonstration along with Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh Ji today," Nitin Gadkari tweeted.
The Minister also appreciated DRDO for developing a technology that protects human life. "I congratulate the team of DRDO for developing this important product. For us, the life of every Indian is important. If it is adopted in passenger buses, especially school buses and long haul sleeper buses, it will make bus rides safer," Gadkari further tweeted. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Nitin Gadkari
- DRDO
- Singh Ji
ALSO READ
Indian dance protégé begins London ballet lessons amid lockdown
Nikki Haley interacts with Indian Americans, highlights strong India-US relations, Chinese aggression
Prez Trump understands the power of Indian American, says campaign official
Prez Trump understands power of Indian-Americans, says campaign official
Indian diaspora in Canada holds protest against Pakistan sponsored terrorism