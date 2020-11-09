Left Menu
Development News Edition

Withdraw power tariff hike, demands Congress

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved revision of electricity tariff for all Electricity Supply Companies with an average increase of 40 paise per unit and the government is implementing it effective from November 1, KPCC President D K Shivakumar said. Speaking to reporters here, he termed the hike as "anti people" and against the interests of industry, traders, farmers and across sectors, as he pointed out that it has come at a time when there is distress due to COVID and the current economic situation.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:44 IST
Withdraw power tariff hike, demands Congress
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Congress on Monday demanded that the government withdraw the hike in electricity tariffs and threatened to stage state wide protests if it failed to do so. The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved revision of electricity tariff for all Electricity Supply Companies with an average increase of 40 paise per unit and the government is implementing it effective from November 1, KPCC President D K Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he termed the hike as "anti people" and against the interests of industry, traders, farmers and across sectors, as he pointed out that it has come at a time when there is distress due to COVID and the current economic situation. "I urge the government to withdraw the the hike and at least for the next one-and-half years such a step (hike) should not be taken," he added.

Further he noted that as there are good rains and dams are full, the cost of production will be less. So the government should have taken a decision in the interest of the people without placing a burden on them. "The government should immediately withdraw the hike...

if not withdrawn in a week's time Congress will hold protests in front of power department offices at all district centres from November 17-20. Also one day protests will be held between from November 23-28 at all taluk head quarters," he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

India, Maldives sign 4 MoUs including on GMCP, cooperation in sports

India and Maldives on Monday signed four Memoranda of Understanding MoUs including on the Greater Male Connectivity Project GMCP with the Maldives foreign Affairs Minister Abdulla Shahid stating that India is undisputed first responder, the...

1 student killed, 8 injured in Afghanistan's Maidan Wardak blast

Kabul Afghanistan, November 09 ANISputnik A bomb exploded in Afghanistans central province of Maidan Wardak, injuring eight students and causing one death, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.The blast occurred at the entrance gate o...

Truck carrying paddy husk catches fire in Gondia, no injuries

A truck laden with paddy huskcaught fire on Monday afternoon on Gondia-Tirora Road nearBhagwattola village, police said, adding that the driver andhelper managed to jump to safetyIt was doused 30 minutes later, during which timetraffic was ...

DDC election: Candidates of PAGD members to fight poll on party symbols, says Farooq Abdullah

Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD chairperson Farooq Abdullah on Monday said candidates of the amalgams constituents will fight the District Development Council DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir on their own party symbols. Seven mai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020