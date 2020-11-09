Gujarat reports 971 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths
ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:59 IST
Gujarat reported 971 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday taking the total count of cases to 1,81,670. According to the State Health Department, 993 people recovered from coronavirus and total recoveries stand at 1,65,585.
Five more persons succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to 3,768 in the state. The state still has 12,313 active cases of coronavirus. (ANI)