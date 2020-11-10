Left Menu
Development News Edition

Advanced research centre playing vital role in saffron cultivation

An advanced research centre at Dussu area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore district playing a vital role in boosting the cultivation of saffron in the region.

ANI | Pampore (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-11-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 14:49 IST
Advanced research centre playing vital role in saffron cultivation
Advance Research Station For Saffron & Seed Spices in J-K's Pampore district.. Image Credit: ANI

An advanced research centre at Dussu area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore district playing a vital role in boosting the cultivation of saffron in the region. "From irrigation to fertilizers, the research center has provided assistance to saffron growers, farmers are also cooperating with the center to boost the cultivation," said a saffron grower, Syed Mohiud-din Amin.

"Earlier, we were doing traditional farming, now they have introduced us with new technology, the farmers have also adapted it, said another saffron grower, Abdul Majeed. With the help of the central government, under the National Saffron Mission (NSM), the Advance Research Station For Saffron & Seed Spices was established by Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir(SKUAST-K) a few years back on an experimental basis aimed to improve the quality and quantity of saffron.

Assistant Professor at the research center, Dr Mudasir Hafeez Khan said, "With the collaboration of the Agriculture Department, we are doing research to improve quantity and quality of saffron. We go on the field and assist farmers with technical knowledge." The dripping system, imported seeds, and other high-tech facilities have provided a better facility to the farmers of saffron. The authorities are trying to increases facilities aimed at aware growers about the latest technologies to provide quality in soil and seeds. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan says Turkey in struggle over rates and inflation

Turkey is in a historic struggle against those seeking to shackle it with high interest rates, inflation and exchange rates, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday after naming a new finance minister in a leadership reshuffle. Overnight, ...

France raises wine output forecast after late Charentes rain

France raised its forecast for 2020 wine production on Tuesday, saying that increased output after rain during the grape harvest in the Charentes region had boosted volumes.Total wine output was now projected at 44.7 million hectolitres, co...

Gauteng working around clock to fast track infrastructure development

The Gauteng government is working around the clock to fast track infrastructure development in the province.Gauteng MEC of Infrastructure Development and Property Management, Tasneem Motara, is on the mission to inspect as many projects as ...

Paytm introduces Payout Links for businesses, enables money transfer sans collecting bank details

Fintech major Paytm on Tuesday launched Payout Links for businesses, enabling them to instantly process payouts to customers, employees and vendors without collecting their bank details. Payout Links offer seamless payment integration for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020