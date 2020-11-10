One-year-old elephant calf Sreekutty celebrates her first birthday at Kerala rehabilitation centre

Sreekutty, a one-year-old elephant calf, celebrated her first birthday at Kottoor Elephant Rehabilitation Centre in Kerala, on Monday. The locals of Kottoor greeted the elephant and preferred to cut a huge cake on the occasion.

She was rescued from Thenmala forest area in November last year. On November 5, the Elephant Rehabilitation Centre at Kottoor in Thiruvananthapuram become the largest care and cure centre for elephants in the world.

The first phase of the Elephant Rehabilitation Centre will be commissioned in February 2021. The project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 108 crore with funding from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The centre has facilities to accommodate 50 elephants including the existing 16 elephants.

