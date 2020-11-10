Shopian encouter: AK rifle, pistol and grenade recovered

The Indian Army on Tuesday recovered one pistol, one AK rifle, and one grenade from the Kutpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district in a joint operation in the area. At least two unidentified terrorists were neutralised in the operation that took place earlier in the day.

According to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the troops of 178 Bn CRPF, along with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a joint cordon and search operation. A brief exchange of fire had occurred between the troops and terrorists at 6 am, the CRPF said. (ANI)

