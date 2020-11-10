Left Menu
Development News Edition

Technical issues, not permafrost, to blame for fuel spill in Russian Arctic -watchdog

This led President Vladimir Putin to approve a state of emergency in the city and publicly dress down senior regional officials. "The accident resulted from related technical and organisational violations, both during the reservoir's construction phase, and its operation," Russia's nuclear and environmental watchdog Rostechnadzor said in a statement.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:59 IST
Technical issues, not permafrost, to blame for fuel spill in Russian Arctic -watchdog
Representative image

A major fuel spill in the Russian Arctic this year was caused by violations during the construction and operation of a reservoir, not thawing of the permafrost, a preliminary investigation showed on Tuesday. A fuel tank at a power station near the remote, industrial city of Norilsk lost pressure and collapsed in late May, leaking more than 20,000 tonnes of fuel into rivers and subsoil. This led President Vladimir Putin to approve a state of emergency in the city and publicly dress down senior regional officials.

"The accident resulted from related technical and organisational violations, both during the reservoir's construction phase, and its operation," Russia's nuclear and environmental watchdog Rostechnadzor said in a statement. "No signs of permafrost degradation under the foundations and in the neighbouring area were discovered."

Norilsk Nickel, the world's leading nickel and palladium producer, did not immediately provide comment. It has previously said the accident could have been caused by a thaw in the permafrost weakening the foundations of a storage tank, a version of events later espoused by its co-owner Vladimir Potanin.

Rostechnadzor, which intends to publish conclusive findings on Nov. 13, also said it believes the company began operating the tank after repairs in 2019, without notifying the authorities, and that mistakes were made during hydraulic tests. Norilsk, a city of 180,000 people located 300 kms (190 miles) inside the Arctic Circle, is built around Norilsk Nickel.

The company has disputed the environmental cost of the spill, put at 147.8 billion roubles ($1.94 billion) by Russia's environment watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 worsening food insecurity, driving displacement, warn UN agencies

In Populations at risk Implications of COVID-19 for hunger, migration and displacement, the UN World Food Programme WFP and the International Organization for Migration IOM urged the global community to step up support for the immediate and...

Indonesia reports 3,779 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths

Jakarta Indonesia, November 10 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,779 within one day to 444,348, with the death toll adding by 72 to 14,761, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. According to the ministry, 3,475 more people ...

Hindalco Q2 PAT declines 60 pc to Rs 387 cr

Hindalco Industries on Tuesday reported a 60.2 per cent fall in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 387 crore for the quarter ended September 30, but said it is expecting a strong third and fourth quarter as demand has returned in domes...

India gifts 20 fully trained military horses, 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh

In a bid to strengthen ties between New Delhi and Dhaka, the Indian Army here on Tuesday gifted 20 fully trained military horses and 10 mine detection dogs to Bangladesh Army. These equines and canines were trained by the Remount and Veteri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020