Andhra Pradesh reports 1,886 new COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reported 1,886 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the state to 8,46,245. According to the State Health Department, the state has 20,958 active cases.

Of the total reported cases, 8,18,473 patients have recovered. The death toll has gone up to 6,814. (ANI)

