Left Menu
Development News Edition

COLUMN-Coronavirus accelerates oil refining shift to Asia: Kemp

As a result, the new mega-refineries can squeeze a higher share of valuable products from the same crude at lower cost, outcompeting rivals in North America and Europe. Facing a shrinking fuel market at home, North American and European refiners have found it increasingly difficult to compensate by growing fuel exports profitably.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 21:54 IST
COLUMN-Coronavirus accelerates oil refining shift to Asia: Kemp
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Slumping fuel consumption during the pandemic is accelerating the long-term shift of refining capacity from North America and Europe to Asia, and from older, smaller refineries to modern, higher-capacity mega-refineries.

The result is a wave of closures, often centring on refineries that only narrowly survived the previous closure wave in the years after the recession in 2008/09. Fuel consumption has been stagnant or falling across most of North America, Western Europe and Japan since 2007 as a result of efficiency improvements.

North American, European and Japanese refineries have been left battling to protect their share of a declining market, creating downward pressure on profitability. The problem of overcapacity has been masked during periods of strong economic growth but exposed every time the business cycle turns down (https://tmsnrt.rs/3pgMb0V).

ASIA FUEL GROWTH In contrast to Western Europe, North America and Japan, fuel consumption has grown rapidly across the rest of Asia over the last decade.

The region's three sub-markets in West Asia (centred on the Gulf), South Asia (centred on India) and East Asia (China) have been responsible for more than two-thirds of worldwide oil consumption growth since 2009. Asia has seen sustained growth in its refining capacity to match the growth in consumption; refineries are typically built near to consumption centres since it is operationally simpler to transport crude than products.

Asia and the Middle East account for 43% of worldwide refining capacity, almost exactly matching their 44% share in global oil consumption, with both shares up from 33% in 1999. Asia's refineries are more competitive because they are nearer growing markets; process large volumes with better economies of scale; and are equipped with more modern and sophisticated equipment.

INCREASING SCALE In the 1960s and 1970s, new refineries were built at a minimum efficient scale of 100,000-250,000 barrels per day of crude capacity, but refineries commissioned in the 2000s and 2010s are generally 300,000-400,000 bpd or more.

New mega-refineries are often built with integrated petrochemicals units, enabling them to produce a higher share of higher value-added chemicals as well as lower-value fuels. As a result, the new mega-refineries can squeeze a higher share of valuable products from the same crude at lower cost, outcompeting rivals in North America and Europe.

Facing a shrinking fuel market at home, North American and European refiners have found it increasingly difficult to compensate by growing fuel exports profitably. And as the average size and complexity of new oil refineries has increased, the oldest, smallest and least complex refineries have become uneconomic.

The result is a wave of refinery closures, with jetties, tank farms and pipelines repurposed to become import terminals ("Oil refiners shut plants as demand losses may never return", Reuters, Nov. 11). Most closures have been in North America and Europe, but smaller, older and fuel-only refineries in other parts of the world, including in Australia and the Philippines, have also been hit.

Related columns: - Lindsey oil refinery falls victim to UK policy and shale (Reuters, Feb. 23, 2015)

- Grangemouth's reprieve leaves other UK refineries vulnerable (Reuters, Oct. 28, 2013) - Grangemouth refinery falls victim to U.S. shale (Reuters, Oct. 24, 2013)

- Global refining poised for massive shake out (Reuters, Feb. 9, 2012)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Activist from J-K's Katra joins National Conference

Prominent activist from Jammu and Kashmirs Katra Sher Singh on Wednesday joined the National Conference NC and said the party alone can steer the union territory to peace and progress. Singh was welcomed into the NC by party president Faroo...

GIC Housing posts Rs 21 cr net profit in Jul-Sep

GIC Housing Finance on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 20.60 crore in the second quarter ended September of this fiscal. It had posted a net loss of Rs 9.97 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company had registered a net loss o...

Thousands flee Ethiopia conflict, anti-Tigray protests planned

Ethiopian refugees were flooding into Sudan on Wednesday as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds federal troops battled well-armed local forces in Tigray and protests against the northern regions leaders were planned elsewhere. With outsiders barred ...

Malik and Aamir not picked for NZ tour as we wanted to invest in emerging talent: Misbah

Pakistan head coach and outgoing chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has tried to justify the axing of senior players Asad Shafiq, Muhammad Aamir and Shoaib Malik for the tour of New Zealand. In a press release issued by the PCB, Misbah said Asad ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020