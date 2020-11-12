Left Menu
Development News Edition

Multiple agency anti-corruption task team prioritizes 223 cases

The President said the fight against corruption and state capture has required quite extensive measures to stabilize and revitalize law enforcement agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-11-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 19:10 IST
Multiple agency anti-corruption task team prioritizes 223 cases
The President said this when he fielded oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday. Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the multiple agency anti-corruption task team, established after his announcement during the State of the Nation Address this year, is making headway and has prioritized 223 cases.

The President said this when he fielded oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

"Much work has been done to ensure that these agencies have the necessary skills, the personnel and the resources that they need to undertake the demanding task of detecting, investigating and successfully prosecuting instances of corruption.

"In the main, it has also been the process of rebuilding these institutions. A crucial part of this work has been to improve a number of aspects of how they do their work. For instance, it has been to improve information sharing among them, coordination and cooperation and also doing so with other related institutions and not only law enforcement agencies.

"This is evident in the revitalization in the multi-agency anti-corruption task team which currently has 223 prioritized cases at different stages of investigation and prosecution," he said.

The President said the fight against corruption and state capture has required quite extensive measures to stabilize and revitalize law enforcement agencies.

"We have had to do that with capable and ethical leadership that is able to restore the capability of these vital institutions," he said.

He said much of the past two years has been focused on building up the capabilities of the institutions that the country relies on to combat corruption and state capture.

"… in recent months, there has been clear evidence of progress in bringing cases to court. Work is underway."

He said, meanwhile, that government had dedicated resources to fight COVID-19 related corruption.

Since the beginning of the sixth administration, the elite crime-fighting unit the Hawks has established task teams to fast-track corruption investigations in municipalities, government and the private sector, the President said.

"Together with the NPA, the Hawks prioritized 10 corruption-related cases to fast track investigations and prosecutions."

He said after he appointed the Investigative Directorate within the NPA to focus on serious corruption and state capture, personnel have been seconded from the SA Police Service, the Hawks and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), as well as forensic specialists and officials from SA Revenue Service, among others.

"Recent amendments to the state capture commission now allows the commission to share information records, documents, directly with the Investigative Directorate and any law enforcement agencies in South Africa."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Tigray leader says Ethiopian air strikes have killed civilians

The leader of Ethiopias northern Tigray region said government air strikes had killed an unspecified number of civilians in recent days and vowed to defend his people until federal authorities realise we cannot be subjugated by their knife....

California Senate sweepstakes: Who gets Kamala Harris' job?

Election Day is over but California already is consumed with its next high-profile political contest the competition to fill Kamala Harris soon-to-be-vacant US Senate seat. In this race only one vote matters, because there is only one vote...

EU unveils first plan to address LGBT rights, discrimination

The European Union unveiled Thursday its first strategy for improving the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, non-binary, intersex and queer people, amid deep concern about widespread discrimination, notably in Poland. The EUs ex...

Goa's COVID-19 count up by 107; tally at 45,605

With the addition of 107 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Goa reached 45,605 on Thursday, an official from the health department said. While the coastal state did not report any casualties during the day, 192 patients rec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020