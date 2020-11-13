Left Menu
NTPC develops Geo-polymer coarse aggregate from fly ash

NTPC’s research project on production of Geopolymer coarse aggregate from fly ash has met the statutory parameters of Indian Standards and was confirmed by the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCCBM).

Updated: 13-11-2020 15:52 IST
NTPC has successfully developed Geo-polymer coarse aggregates as a replacement to natural aggregates. Image Credit: ANI

NTPC Ltd, India's largest power producer and a PSU under Ministry of Power has successfully developed Geo-polymer coarse aggregate from fly ash. The development will help in replacing natural aggregates reducing the impact on the environment.

NTPC has successfully developed Geo-polymer coarse aggregates as a replacement to natural aggregates. The technical parameters as per Indian standards for its suitability to use in concrete works were tested by NCCBM, Hyderabad and the results are in an acceptable range.

The development is NTPC's R&D achievement in expanding the horizon in ash utilisation.

India's demand for these aggregate touches close to 2000 million metric tons marks every year. The aggregate developed by NTPC from fly ash will help in meeting the demand to a great extent and also will reduce the impact on the environment caused by Natural aggregates which require quarrying of natural stone.

In India, every year, approximately 258 MMT of ash is produced by the coal-fired thermal power plants. Out of this around 78% of the ash is utilised and the balance remains unutilised which remain in ash dykes. NTPC is exploring alternate ways to utilise the remaining ash which includes the current research project to generate aggregates using more than 90% ash.

The Geo-polymer aggregates find its extensive usage in the construction industry turning the ash eco-friendly. These aggregates are extremely environment friendly and do not require any cement for application in concrete where the fly ash based Geopolymer mortar acts as the binding agent. The Geo-polymer aggregates will help in reducing carbon emission and has great potential for the reduction of water consumption.

