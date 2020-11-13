Elephant calf falls into well in Ramgarh, reunited with herd after rescue

A six-month-old elephant calf was rescued and reunited with its mother and herd after it fell into a well in a paddy field in Lipiya village of Ramgarh district on Friday, a forest official said. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Ramgarh, Ved Prakash Kamboj said the elephant calf fell into a low deep well in paddy farmland in a remote village under Gola block of the district but was rescued safely by a forest department team with the help of local villagers and the calf was later happily reunited with its mother and herd.

