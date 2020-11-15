For better Swachh ranking, EDMC getting walls painted with art next to landfill site

Seeking to improve its ranking in the next Swachh Bharat survey, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation has started work on painting the walls of its offices next to the massive Ghazipur landfill site with thematic art work, officials said on Sunday. The EDMC had finished 46th among 47 cities in the Swachh survey 2020 in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakh.

"In keeping with the Swachh survey 2021 and to spread the message of sanitisation and cleanliness, the walls of EDMC office next to the landfill site are being painted with thematic art. The paintings depict messages like dumping garbage in dustbins only, separate garbage at source and cutting use of plastic," a senior civic official said. The landfill site has been closed since September 2017 after an incident in which a part of the giant heap had caved in, leading to a road accident. East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said the height of the mound is now 40 ft and it started in 1984. He said since the closure of the site, garbage collected from east Delhi is dumped in nearby areas. About 2,500-2,600 MT garbage is dumped daily after collection from east Delhi, the mayor added.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir had visited the landfill site area in July to inspect the waste segregation activity there. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation is working hard to improve its ranking in the next reckoning, the official said.

The mayor had earlier said several trommel machines are already installed to sort the garbage into plastic waste, soil waste and other kinds of refuse. The civic official said the area adjoining the landfill is being developed into a green zone using a Japanese technology, which allows certain kinds of plants to grow faster compared to ordinary plants, and it fills up the area with a green cover.