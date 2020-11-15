Left Menu
Development News Edition

For better Swachh ranking, EDMC getting walls painted with art next to landfill site

Seeking to improve its ranking in the next Swachh Bharat survey, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation has started work on painting the walls of its offices next to the massive Ghazipur landfill site with thematic art work, officials said on Sunday. He said since the closure of the site, garbage collected from east Delhi is dumped in nearby areas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 21:19 IST
For better Swachh ranking, EDMC getting walls painted with art next to landfill site
Representative Image Image Credit: swachhbharaturban.gov.in

Seeking to improve its ranking in the next Swachh Bharat survey, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation has started work on painting the walls of its offices next to the massive Ghazipur landfill site with thematic art work, officials said on Sunday. The EDMC had finished 46th among 47 cities in the Swachh survey 2020 in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakh.

"In keeping with the Swachh survey 2021 and to spread the message of sanitisation and cleanliness, the walls of EDMC office next to the landfill site are being painted with thematic art. The paintings depict messages like dumping garbage in dustbins only, separate garbage at source and cutting use of plastic," a senior civic official said. The landfill site has been closed since September 2017 after an incident in which a part of the giant heap had caved in, leading to a road accident. East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said the height of the mound is now 40 ft and it started in 1984. He said since the closure of the site, garbage collected from east Delhi is dumped in nearby areas. About 2,500-2,600 MT garbage is dumped daily after collection from east Delhi, the mayor added.

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir had visited the landfill site area in July to inspect the waste segregation activity there. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation is working hard to improve its ranking in the next reckoning, the official said.

The mayor had earlier said several trommel machines are already installed to sort the garbage into plastic waste, soil waste and other kinds of refuse. The civic official said the area adjoining the landfill is being developed into a green zone using a Japanese technology, which allows certain kinds of plants to grow faster compared to ordinary plants, and it fills up the area with a green cover.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-Trump concedes 'nothing' on election; Biden team says smooth transition essential

President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to acknowledge losing the U.S. election but then backtracked and said he concedes nothing while a top aide to President-elect Joe Biden called a seamless transition vital for national security and c...

Motor racing-Leclerc tough on himself after letting podium finish slip

Ferraris Charles Leclerc delivered a brutal assessment of his performance on Sunday in a radio rant after a last lap mistake cost him a place on the Turkish Grand Prix podium.The Monegasque finished fourth after losing out to Racing Points ...

Iran's Rouhani calls for national mobilisation against COVID-19 as cases surge

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday declared the general mobilisation of the nation and the government to confront the third wave of the coronavirus after health authorities announced the highest ever number of daily cases in the Mid...

Delhi's COVID spike: Stepping in, Amit Shah announces slew of measures; more ICU beds, house-to-house survey

With Delhi reeling from a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases, the Centre on Sunday announced a slew of steps including making available 300 additional ICU beds, double the number of daily RTPCR tests and a house-to-house survey in the entire nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020