Gujarat: Vijay Rupani, wife offer prayers at Panchdev temple

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday offered prayers at Panchdev temple in Gandhinagar along with his wife, Anjali, and prayed for relief from the COVID-19 outbreak. Vijayan and his spouse performed 'arti' at the temple following coronavirus protocols.

"On the occasion this new year after Diwali, I have prayed for happiness, peace and relief from the COVID-19 pandemic. We will defeat corona for sure very soon," he told media persons here. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister extended his greeting to everyone on the occasion of 'bhai dooj' and wrote on Twitter: "Wish you happy bhai dooj, a sacred festival of love and affection of between brothers and sisters."

It is to mention that in a clean sweep, the ruling BJP in Gujarat last week won all the eight assembly seats in the state where by-elections were held. The BJP's tally in the 182-member Assembly has now reached 111. (ANI)