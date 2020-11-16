SEC Chairman Clayton to step down at end of year -statement

SEC Chairman Clayton to step down at end of year -statementReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 18:06 IST
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton will step down from his position at the end of the year, the agency said in a statement on Monday.
"Working alongside the incredibly talented and driven women and men of the SEC has been the highlight of my career," Clayton said in a statement. "I am proud of our collective efforts to advance each part of the SEC's tripartite mission, always with an eye on the interests of our Main Street investors."
