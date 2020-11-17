Left Menu
Development News Edition

Environmental Management Laws Amendment Bill to be considered

The appointment was aimed at advancing the practice and quality of environmental assessment in South Africa by the professionalisation and transformation of the environmental sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-11-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 16:43 IST
Environmental Management Laws Amendment Bill to be considered
This year marks three years since the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries appointed EAPASA as the sole registration authority in terms of Section 24H of the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA). Image Credit: ANI

The National Council of Provinces is considering the National Environmental Management Laws Amendment Bill, which promotes transformation in the environmental sector.

"The National Environmental Management Laws Amendment Bill, which is currently considered by the National Council of Provinces, has now incorporated the transformation principle of recognising and promoting the full participation of black Professionals in the environmental sector," Deputy Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Makhotso Sotyu said.

Addressing the inaugural meeting of the Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa (EAPASA) on Tuesday, the Deputy Minister said the association has an important role to ensure that there are enough black Environmental Assessment Practitioners registered in the sector.

This year marks three years since the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries appointed EAPASA as the sole registration authority in terms of Section 24H of the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA).

The appointment was aimed at advancing the practice and quality of environmental assessment in South Africa by the professionalisation and transformation of the environmental sector.

The professional registration of Environmental Assessment Practitioners – or EAPs - ensures that environmental assessment processes are administered and managed by suitably experienced, qualified and credible individuals.

Sotyu said a Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) study highlighted that EAPASA cannot be financially sustainable as a standalone entity and the fees alone that are levied for applications for registration will not be enough to sustain the entity financially in the long term.

"As part of government's initiative to be more cost-effective and ensuring that public entities are viable, we are currently investigating the possibility for the environmental practitioner profession to be governed as part of the functions of an existing registration body.

"A concrete plan and the timeframes have not been finalised yet. However, it is not the intention to re-invent the wheel," Sotyu said.

She said all interested and affected parties will be consulted and their views will be considered before the finalisation of any plan.

"In order to ensure a suitable future for registrations, we encourage all EAPs to register with the relevant registration body whilst we as the Department go through the extension period for the Section 24H Registration Authority Regulations amendment process.

"It will be insincere of me not to reflect on one of the biggest challenges we have had to confront in our journey towards a professional sector. The Department has had to extend mandatory registration period by 24 months from February 2020, to allow for the government to create the much-needed clarity and ready itself to comply with the law," the Deputy Minister said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

French police clear migrant camp near national stadium

French police on Tuesday cleared hundreds of migrants from an illegal camp next door to the French national sports stadium, the Stade de France, just north of Paris.Police arrived before dawn at the camp, a mix of tents and improvised shelt...

CBI probing own ex-directors violation of natural justice, says court

The CBI investigating its own former directors in a corruption case is a violation of principles of natural justice, a Delhi court said on Tuesday while pulling up the agency for slow pace of probe. The CBI faced the wrath after its public ...

World's last known white giraffe gets GPS tracking device

The only known white giraffe in the world has been fitted with a GPS tracking device to help protect it from poachers as it grazes in Kenya. But despite its singular status, the lonely male doesnt have a name. The white giraffe now stands a...

Fatehpur: Kin of dead minor girls allege rape, police point to drowning

A day after the bodies of two sisters were pulled out from a pond here, their family alleged rape while police said it appeared to be case of drowningEarlier, the family had suspected a failed rape bid after the bodies were recovered from a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020