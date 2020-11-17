Left Menu
Development News Edition

Annual milk production in Haryana rises to 107.26 lakh tonnes: Agri minister

Haryana's Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister J P Dalal on Tuesday said the state's annual milk production has increased from 74.42 lakh tonnes in 2013-14 to 107.26 lakh tonne in 2018-19. Haryana is implementing new schemes due to which not only the milk production and per capita milk availability is continuously increasing but the fish production has also been given a boost, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-11-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 20:33 IST
Annual milk production in Haryana rises to 107.26 lakh tonnes: Agri minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana's Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister J P Dalal on Tuesday said the state's annual milk production has increased from 74.42 lakh tonnes in 2013-14 to 107.26 lakh tonne in 2018-19. "The success of Haryana's white revolution can be gauged from the fact that milk production of the state in the year 2013-14 was 74.42 lakh tonnes which has increased to 107.26 lakh tonnes in the year 2018-19 and the per capita availability of milk has increased from 800 grams to 1,087 grams, placing the state on the second position in the country," Dalal said.

He also said that geographically, Haryana is best suited to meet the needs of daily requirement of fruits and flowers, vegetables, milk, eggs, meat etc, of about 5 crore population in and around Delhi. Haryana has taken the initiative to move forward and has prepared new schemes so that the state's farmers can derive benefit of this market. Haryana is implementing new schemes due to which not only the milk production and per capita milk availability is continuously increasing but the fish production has also been given a boost, he said. Dalal, in a statement, further said Haryana has also performed remarkably in fish farming. Under fish farming in the year 2013-14, there was a production of 1,05,266 metric tonnes on 16,450 hectare area which has increased to 1,73,316 metric tonnes on 17,216 hectares in the year 2019-20. He said that during this period, the number of ponds for fisheries has increased from 7,486 to 10,416. Dalal said the Pashu Kisan Credit Card Scheme has been implemented on the lines of Kisan Credit Card to provide affordable loans for dairy and fish farming.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Subordinate courts can proceed with matter on absence of advocate/litigant: HC

The Delhi High Court Tuesday modified its earlier direction and made it clear that from now if an advocate or litigant stays away from the virtual proceedings after being intimated about the case, the concerned subordinate court can proceed...

Haryana: Hooda, Selja demand compensation for crop damage by hailstorm

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Kumari Selja on Tuesday demanded compensation for farmers in the state who suffered losses due to hailstorm two days ago. Hooda, who is the leader of the op...

Service providers need to engineer headroom into networks as traffic to remain high: Report

Telcos will need to engineer headroom into networks as traffic levels are expected to remain elevated amid the pandemic, driven by growing consumption of digital services like video streaming, video conferencing and gaming, a report by Noki...

Facebook, Twitter CEOs testify before U.S. Senate panel on content moderation decisions

The chief executives of Facebook and Twitter testified before a congressional hearing on Tuesday that questioned their content moderation practices as Republicans accuse social media companies of censoring conservative speech. In October, R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020