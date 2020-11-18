Left Menu
Mumbai reports 541 new COVID-19 infections

Mumbai reported 541 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of infected people in the metropolis to 2,70,654.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-11-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 08:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai reported 541 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of infected people in the metropolis to 2,70,654. According to a report by the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai, the city reported 1,565 recoveries/discharges and 14 COVID-related fatalities on Tuesday.

As many as 2,47,339 recoveries/discharges and 10,596 deaths due to the deadly pathogen have been reported so far, while the active cases stand at 8,946 here. Maharashtra has 85,363 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country. However, India continues to show a downward trend of daily new coronavirus cases as only 29,164 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Tuesday. (ANI)

