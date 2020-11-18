Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana opts for Option 1 to meet GST shortfall, joins 22 other states

The Union Ministry of Finance informed that Telangana has opted for Option-1 suggested by the Ministry to meet the shortfall in revenue arising out of GST implementation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 08:50 IST
Telangana opts for Option 1 to meet GST shortfall, joins 22 other states
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Finance informed that Telangana has opted for Option-1 suggested by the Ministry to meet the shortfall in revenue arising out of GST implementation. Telangana has now joined 22 other States and three Union Territories (Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir, and Puducherry) who have opted for the same option.

The state will get Rs 2,380 crores through a special borrowing window and also permission to raise additional Rs 5,017 crores through borrowings, the Finance Ministry said. According to the ministry, the states who choose Option-1 are getting the amount of shortfall arising out of GST implementation through a special borrowing window put in place by the Government of India (GoI).

The window has been operationalised now and the GoI already borrowed an amount of Rs 18,000 crores on behalf of the states in three installments and has passed it on to 22 States and three Union Territories on October 23, November 2, and November 9, 2020. Now, the Telangana government will also receive funds raised through this window.

"The next installment of borrowings is likely to be released on November 23, 2020," read a release by the Ministry of Finance. "Under the terms of Option-1, besides getting the facility of a special window for borrowings to meet the shortfall arising out of GST implementation, states are also entitled to get unconditional permission to borrow the final installment of 0.50 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) out of the two per cent additional borrowings permitted by the GoI, under AtmnirbharAbhiyaan on May 17, 2020. This is over and above the Special Window of Rs 1.1 lakh crores," it said.

On receipt of the choice of Option-1 from Telangana, the GoI on Tuesday granted the State Government of Telangana additional borrowing permission of Rs 5,017 crores (0.5 per cent of Telangana's GSDP). Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, along with the three Union Territories of Delhi, Jammu-Kashmir and Puducherry have opted for Option-1. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Chhath Puja: UP govt urges people to celebrate at home, follow COVID protocol

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an advisory for Chhath Puja in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, advising people to perform rituals at their homes or nearby, as much as possible. However, the government said that arrangements will ...

JP Nadda to hold meeting with newly-appointed state in-charges tomorrow

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting with all the newly-appointed state in-charges of the party, on Thursday November 19, via video-conferencing. This comes ahead of Naddas tour of the coun...

National Australia Bank closing all branches, attached offices over 'security threat'

National Australia Bank said on Wednesday it was temporarily closing all its branches and attached offices due to a physical security threat, but did not give further details.Australias second-biggest lender said it was working with police ...

India's tally of coronavirus infections exceeds 8.9 million

India recorded 38,617 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 8.9 million, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. The south Asian nations infections are the second highest in the world after the United States, but they have slowe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020