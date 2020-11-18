Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kangana Ranaut, sister summoned by Mumbai Police on Nov 23-24 over 'objectionable comments on social media'

Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by the police, asking them to appear before Bandra Police on November 23-24 over "objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between 2 groups."

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-11-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 13:59 IST
Kangana Ranaut, sister summoned by Mumbai Police on Nov 23-24 over 'objectionable comments on social media'
Actor Kangana Ranaut (left) and her sister Rangoli Chandel (right). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by the police, asking them to appear before Bandra Police on November 23-24 over "objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between 2 groups." Kangana has been summoned on November 23 and Rangoli on November 24.

On October 17, a local court in Mumbai's Bandra has issued directions for the registration of an FIR against Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly spreading communal hatred. The complaint had alleged that Rangoli Chandel had also made an objectionable tweet to spread communal hatred among Hindu and Muslim communities. It said that the Bandra police station did not take cognizance of the offence, after which the complainant moved the court.

Later, an FIR was registered against Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel at Bandra police station under charges of sedition and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion. The case has been registered under Section 124 A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Japan’s decision to release Fukushima radioactive water into sea will cause disease along Asian coastal belt: experts

Japans decision to release radioactive contaminated water from its wrecked nuclear plant in Fukushima into the sea by 2022 has led to alarm bells ringing in India with experts warning it would set a wrong precedent and impact aquatic and hu...

Number of Kiwis apprenticeships increases nearly 50 percent

The number of New Zealanders taking up apprenticeships has increased by nearly 50 percent, and the number of female apprentices has more than doubled. This comes as a Government campaign to raise the profile of vocational education and trai...

Global daily coronavirus deaths cross record of 10,733 single-day deaths – Reuters tally

The number of reported global daily deaths from the coronavirus stood at 10,816 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, the highest single-day death count as the viruss global epicenter the United States entered winter.The previous record...

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani unveil their first looks from 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'

Two days after they kickstarted shooting for their upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo, actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani on Wednesday unveiled their first look from the film. Sharing two pictures of themselves on Instagram, the actors revealed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020