Railways to provide 800 beds at Delhi's Shakur Basti railway station as part of COVID-19 preparedness: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday informed about the status of measures announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to contain COVID-19 spread in Delhi and said that the Indian Railways is making available train coaches with 800 beds at Shakur Basti railway station.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 15:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday informed about the status of measures announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to contain COVID-19 spread in Delhi and said that the Indian Railways is making available train coaches with 800 beds at Shakur Basti railway station. "Indian Railways making available train coaches with 800 beds at Shakur Basti railway station. Doctors & para-medics from CAPFs to man these coaches as COVID care cum isolation facility, following meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Nov 15," the MHA Spokesperson tweeted.

The MHA said that 45 doctors and 160 paramedics from CAPFs have reached Delhi for deployment at DRDO hospital near Delhi airport and at COVID care centre at Chhatarpur. It said that DRDO will add 250 ICU beds and will set up 35 BIPAP beds in the next 3-4 days at its COVID hospital near Delhi airport.

The ministry said that 5 RT-PCR labs including at AIIMS, Delhi have already started functioning round the clock and working is underway to conduct 60,000 RT-PCR tests per day by November end. This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting to review the pandemic situation in the national capital on November 15 and later announced several measures, including doubling of RT-PCR tests and strengthening medical infrastructure, to bring under control Delhi's rising number of coronavirus cases.

"Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah holding meeting on Delhi COVID situation on Nov 15 slew of measures underway. DRDO to add 250 ICU beds to its already existing 250 ICU beds & also to create 35 BIPAP beds in next 3 to 4 days at its COVID hospital near Delhi airport," MHA spokesperson tweeted. "In another step taken after meeting held by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Nov 15 on Delhi COVID, already 45 doctors & 160 para-medics from CAPFs have reached Delhi for deployment at DRDO hospital near Delhi airport and at COVID care centre at Chhatarpur," the Spokesperson said in another tweet.

The Ministry has also constituted 10 multi-disciplinary teams to visit more than 100 private hospitals in Delhi for assessing bed utilisation and testing capacity and to identify extra ICU beds on the directions of the Union Home Minister. The ministry said that Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has dispatched 250 ventilators from Bengaluru and are expected to reach Delhi by the weekend.

"Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has dispatched 250 ventilators from Bengaluru. Expected to reach Delhi by weekend, as directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has delivered 35 BIPAP machines to DRDO COVID facility near Delhi airport," MHA spokesperson tweeted. The MHA said that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare will provide 25 BIPAP machines to the Delhi government.

"Planning for house to house survey in Delhi in advanced stage, after Union Home MinisterAmit Shah held meeting on Nov 15 on Delhi COVID situation. Survey expected to begin by the weekend and completed by 25 November," the spokesperson tweeted. The Spokesperson said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will help the Delhi government in deploying 10 mobile testing labs for COVID with a total capacity of 20,000 tests in a phased manner beginning next week.

"In another step directed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Govt of NCT of Delhi working together to enhance RT-PCR testing capacity to 60,000 tests by end November. Testing capacity already enhanced by10,000 tests/day on November 17," MHA spokesperson tweeted. "ICMR also to help in augmenting capacity by 2,000 tests of existing Delhi labs by deploying more manpower, increasing number of shifts & placing more equipment & thru engagement with pvt sector labs. Aiming to reach testing level of 60,000 RT-PCR tests per day by November end," the spokesperson said in another tweet. (ANI)

