Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 25 lakh applications received under PM SVANidhi Scheme

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has appreciated the hard work done by the bank staff, saying that “There was a time when street vendors did not go inside the bank but today the bank is going to their home.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 16:50 IST
Over 25 lakh applications received under PM SVANidhi Scheme
Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary (MoHUA) had earlier tweeted that his ministry is working with all concerned stakeholders to make the process smooth & effortless to realise the objective of Atma-Nirbhar Bharat. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

More than 25 lakh applications have been received under the PM SVANidhi-Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Atma-Nirbhar Nidhi- A Special Micro-Credit Facility Scheme, out of which more than 12 lakh have been sanctioned and about 5.35 lakh loans disbursed. In the state of Uttar Pradesh, more than 6.5 lakh applications have been received, out of which about 3.27 lakh have been sanctioned and 1.87 lakh loans have been disbursed. The stamp duty has been exempted for the loan agreement of SVANidhi Yojana in UP.

Vendors who had left for their native places due to Covid-19 lockdown are eligible for the loan on their return. The provision of loans has become hassle-free as one can upload the application online on their own at any common service centre or Municipal office or by going to a bank. Banks are reaching the doorsteps of people to provide loans for helping them start their ventures. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has appreciated the hard work done by the bank staff, saying that "There was a time when street vendors did not go inside the bank but today the bank is going to their home."

In order to ensure fast implementation of the scheme with transparency, accountability and consistency, a digital platform with a web portal/ mobile app has been developed to administer the scheme with an end-to-end solution. The IT platform integrates the web portal/ mobile app with UdyamiMitra portal of SIDBI for credit management and PAiSA portal of MoHUA to administer interest subsidy automatically. The scheme incentivises digital transactions i.e. receipts/ payments using digital means like UPI, QR-codes of payment aggregators, RuPay debit cards etc. by the street vendors through monthly cashback. Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary (MoHUA) had earlier tweeted that his ministry is working with all concerned stakeholders to make the process smooth & effortless to realise the objective of Atma-Nirbhar Bharat.

The covid-19 pandemic lockdown has shown the resilience of local traders and with help from the government, they can definitely bounce back to business and strengthen their livelihoods. Most of the street vendors who were given loan through the SVANidhi scheme are repaying their loan on time proving that small-time borrowers do not compromise on their honesty & sincerity. Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS, I/C, Housing and Urban Affairs while reviewing the implementation status and progress of PM SVANidhi Scheme had tweeted that this is a positive step towards the making of an AtmaNirbhar Bharat, where every Indian is a stakeholder in the nation's progress and way forward.

Urban Local Bodies are playing a pivotal role in the implementation of the scheme. They are leveraging the network of all stakeholders namely Street Vendor's Associations, Business Correspondents (BCs)/ Agents of Banks/ Micro-Finance Institutions (MFIs), Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and their federations, Digital Payment Aggregators like BHIM, PayTM, GooglePay, BharatPay, AmazonPay, PhonePe etc. in administering the scheme successfully.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

National Museum to publish 'The return of stolen cultural objects to Cambodia'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Rohit Danu banking on 'scoring mentality' to succeed in maiden season

Former junior India international and Indian Arrows forward Rohit Danu is confident that his scoring mentality will help him succeed in the upcoming seventh season of the Indian Super League ISL. Defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan will fac...

Chennai, Nov 18 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5.30 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Five deaths, 948 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana Hyderabad Telangana recorded 948 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 2.59 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,415 with five more fatalities. MDS2...

Stubble burning continues in parts of Punjab

Several farmers continue to burn stubble near Jalandhars Phillaur area in Punjab, on Wednesday. We are helpless, we dont have any option. The government doesnt help us or provide any kind of subsidy, says a farmer.Stubble burning is a proce...

Pradhan calls for reducing imports of finished steel goods

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday called for reducing imports of finished steel goods. He urged the industry to leverage technology and resources available in the country.We are the second largest producer of steel in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020