Left Menu
Development News Edition

After schools reopen in Haryana, 83 students, eight teachers test positive for COVID-19

Days after reopening of schools in Haryana, at least 83 students and eight teachers have been tested coronavirus positive, prompting state Home Minister Anil Vij to issue directions to the authorities to check whether the COVID guidelines are being followed in the institutions or not.

ANI | Rewari (Haryana) | Updated: 18-11-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 23:34 IST
After schools reopen in Haryana, 83 students, eight teachers test positive for COVID-19
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has directed the authorities to check whether the COVID guidelines are being followed in the institutions or not. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Days after reopening of schools in Haryana, at least 83 students and eight teachers have been tested coronavirus positive, prompting state Home Minister Anil Vij to issue directions to the authorities to check whether the COVID guidelines are being followed in the institutions or not. Haryana has recently reopened schools for Class 9-12 following the central government's directions.

On Tuesday, 11 students and eight teachers of nine schools in Jind were tested positive for COVID-19, while 72 students of 12 government schools in Rewari were found infected with the coronavirus. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said authorities have been asked to visit the schools to check whether COVID-19 guidelines are being followed or not. "Appropriate action will be taken if any school is found at lapse. We have directed all civil surgeons to increase COVID-19 testing as well."

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said the schools where COVID-19 cases were reported have been closed for two weeks. "All schools have been asked to strictly follow the protocols of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing," he said, adding the whole system cannot remain shut due to the COVID19. Meanwhile, Rewari Nodal Officer Dr Vijay Prakash attributed this to the festive season movement when people meet each other. "We tested students of 12 schools in Rewari and 72 were found positive for the COVID-19. We will continue testing the students to curb the COVID-19 spread," said Dr Prakash.

Haryana reported 2,562 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the state to 2,07,039. A total of 1,85,403 people have been discharged so far, while the death toll has mounted to 2,093. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

England will need five days of lockdown for each day relaxed at Christmas - adviser

England will need five extra days of lockdown measures to stop COVID-19 infections spreading for each day they are relaxed over the Christmas period to allow people to see their families, a senior government health adviser has warned. Susan...

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik designates special hospital for frontline Covid-19 workers

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday designated a special hospital for Covid-19 warriors and held a review meeting to take stock of the coronavirus situation in Odisha. In a letter, addressed to the Directorate of Medical Education an...

U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions, targets Khamenei-linked foundation

The United States on Wednesday imposed sweeping new sanctions targeting Iran, blacklisting a foundation controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and taking aim at what Washington called Irans human rights abuses a year after a de...

97 candidates in poll fray for 2 Maha council seats in Pune

As many as 97 candidates are left in the fray here for election to two seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, an official said on Wednesday. Of these, 62 candidates are in the poll fray from the Pune graduates constituency and 35 fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020