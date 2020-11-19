Left Menu
Cabinet commends IEC for successful by-elections

Addressing the media in Pretoria on Thursday, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said the municipal elections remain a pillar of sharpening the country’s democracy at district and municipal levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:43 IST
“Cabinet thanked all South Africans who took part in the by-elections which were held for the first time after election activities were suspended in March, owing to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic,” Lamola said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Cabinet has commended the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for the successful by-elections held in 95 wards across 55 municipalities last Wednesday.

"Cabinet thanked all South Africans who took part in the by-elections which were held for the first time after election activities were suspended in March, owing to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic," Lamola said.

The commission said the elections proceeded smoothly and peacefully.

Announcing the results, IEC Vice-chairperson, Janet Love, said the commission was encouraged by the turnout of voters which was within the range for by-elections held since the 2016 Municipal Elections.

"These elections were extraordinary in that they were the first to be held in South Africa under COVID-19 conditions and were the largest number of by-elections held on a single day in our history," she said.

According to Love, the average turnout was 37.83%, compared to an average of 38.73% for by-elections over the past four years.

The by-elections were contested by 40 political parties, with a total of 444 candidates certified as contestants. This included 19 independent candidates.

Of the candidates, 305 (69%) were male and 139 (31%) were females.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

