BSP leader Mayawati's father dies at 95

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)'s leader Mayawati's father Prabhu Dayal passed away on Thursday following a prolonged illness. He was 95.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:03 IST
BSP Chief Mayawati (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)'s leader Mayawati's father Prabhu Dayal passed away on Thursday following a prolonged illness. He was 95. "With profound grief, the party wishes to inform you that the father of our party president Mayawati ji, Prabhu Dayal has left heavenly abode at the age of 95. All the party members are requested to pray for peace for the departed soul," a statement issued by Bahujan Samaj Party said.

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "A warm tribute to Ms. Mayawati's father's death!" Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter to offer his condolences to Mayawati and the bereaved family. (ANI)

