Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vardhan dedicates to nation newly-built OT, ICU complex in medical college

Highlighting the need to be vigilant against COVID-19, he requested state authorities and elected representatives present to personally monitor Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call of Jan Andolan to instil COVID appropriate behaviour among people of Haryana and make the state an example worthy of emulation, the statement said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 23:16 IST
Vardhan dedicates to nation newly-built OT, ICU complex in medical college
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday digitally dedicated to the nation the newly-built operation theatre and ICU complex in Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science in Rohtak. The entire complex is built with an investment of Rs 104.92 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

The complex houses Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD), labs, 34 bed ICU corridors, 16 modular operation theatres spread across two floors, anaesthesia section, pre-operative and post-operative doctor's changing rooms, faculty rooms, classrooms, cafeteria for doctor and staff. The complex is also facilitated with provisions for solar heaters, lift machine rooms, Medical Gas Pipeline System (MGPS) with plant (production capacity of 10L of oxygen) along with a monitoring room, the statement.

"Phase III of the PMSSY was announced in 2019 and work for the 75 medical colleges in the aspirational districts is already in full swing," Vardhan said. Highlighting the need to be vigilant against COVID-19, he requested state authorities and elected representatives present to personally monitor Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call of Jan Andolan to instil COVID appropriate behaviour among people of Haryana and make the state an example worthy of emulation, the statement said..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

France's Veran: We will win the COVID fight

France will win its battle against the coronavirus but it is a struggle which will take time, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.Veran said the mental health of the French was deteriorating during the second lockdown. Jerome Sal...

Firebrand Pakistani cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi passes away

Firebrand Pakistani cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi died here on Thursday at the age of 54, his political party TLP said. Though the cause of his demise was not immediately clear, there are speculations that he had contracted COVID-19. Rizvi ...

France's Veran: We will win the COVID fight

France will win its battle against the coronavirus but it is a struggle which will take time, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.Veran said the mental health of the French was deteriorating during the second lockdown. Jerome Sal...

Second prosecutor resigns from Trump's police commission

A second local prosecutor on Thursday asked the U.S. Justice Department to have his name removed from a controversial report on policing reforms, saying he feared it would fail to address systemic racism in the criminal justice system.Mark ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020