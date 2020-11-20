Left Menu
Speaking on the occasion, the President conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their appointment.

President Kovind accepts credentials from Ambassador and High Commissioner
President Kovind remarked that the Covid-19 pandemic necessitates enhanced global cooperation to ensure collective health and economic well-being of humankind. Image Credit: ANI

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, accepted credentials from Ambassador and High Commissioner from Hungary, Maldives, Chad and Tajikistan today (November 20, 2020) in a virtual ceremony. Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Mr Andras Laszlo Kiraly, Ambassador of Hungary

2. H.E. Dr Hussain Niyaaz, High Commissioner of Maldives

3. H.E. Mr Soungui Ahmed, Ambassador of Chad

4. H.E. Mr Lukmon, Ambassador of Tajikistan

Speaking on the occasion, the President conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their appointment. He noted that India enjoys warm and friendly relations with all the four countries and that our ties were deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity. He also thanked their Governments for supporting India's candidature for the non-permanent seat of UN Security Council for the term 2021-22.

President Kovind remarked that the Covid-19 pandemic necessitates enhanced global cooperation to ensure collective health and economic well-being of humankind. He further expressed his optimism that the international community was very close to finding a solution to the pandemic and will emerge stronger and more resilient from the crisis.

