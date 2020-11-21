Left Menu
Development News Edition

China says carbon trading scheme will cover 2,267 power plants in phase one

Coal- and gas-fired power plants with annual carbon dioxide emissions of at least 26,000 tonnes are included in the first phase of the scheme, according to documents for public feedback by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) released on Friday. Under the scheme, firms are given allowances free of charge based on historical emissions, and have to buy additional permits if they exceed their quota.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 21-11-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 09:11 IST
China says carbon trading scheme will cover 2,267 power plants in phase one

China's long-awaited nationwide emissions trading scheme (ETS) will cover a total of 2,267 power plants in its first phase, according to government consultation papers. Coal- and gas-fired power plants with annual carbon dioxide emissions of at least 26,000 tonnes are included in the first phase of the scheme, according to documents for public feedback by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) released on Friday.

Under the scheme, firms are given allowances free of charge based on historical emissions, and have to buy additional permits if they exceed their quota. The total amount they need to buy will account for no more than 20% of their allocation. The quota allocations have been determined based on emissions levels from 2013-2019, but the ministry said the collection of relevant data for last year had been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and by funding issues.

China launched seven pilot regional carbon markets in 2013-2014, trading more than 400 million tonnes of CO2 by August this year, but the national ETS has been repeatedly delayed. Li Gao, head of MEE's climate department, said in January that he expected a "breakthrough" to be made by the end of the year. However, at a briefing last month he declined to give an exact date for the launch of trade.

Experts say President Xi Jinping's September announcement that China would become "carbon neutral" by 2060 has injected more urgency into the market construction process. "The Ministry of Ecology and Environment will try to rush through these new measures so as to get all things up and running as quickly as possible," said Shawn He, a Beijing-based lawyer who advises firms on carbon compliance.

"There is a sense of urgency that hasn't been seen for quite a long time," he said.

Also Read: SCO member states should resolve disputes through dialogue: Xi Jinping

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Neymar will be in starting XI against RB Leipzig: Thomas Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that striker Neymar will be in the starting XI in the Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig. Neymar had returned to action in Paris Saint-Germains shock 3-2 loss to Monaco on...

70-year-old woman found dead in MP, police suspect murder

A 70-year-old woman was found dead in a field in Madhya Pradeshs Vidisha on Friday. At prima facia, Police suspect its a murder case.We found the body of a 70-year-old woman in a field. Prima Facia, it seems to be a case of murder. A case h...

West Indies unveils new jersey as countdown to T20 World Cup starts

Cricket West Indies and the national squad has unveiled the new T20 playing jersey ahead of the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand. The T20I shirt features an eye-catching, contemporary maroon and yellow geometric pattern on th...

COVID-19: Biden, Harris meet House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate leader Schumer

US President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris have met House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer and discussed their shared priorities to provide immediate help to working fam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020