28 food processing projects worth Rs 320 crores approved by MoFPI today

A total of 28 projects under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) worth Rs 320.33 crores, was approved under the Creation/Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities (CEFPPC) scheme in the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) meeting chaired by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 17:40 IST
28 food processing projects worth Rs 320 crores approved by MoFPI today
Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Food Processing Industries (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A total of 28 projects under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) worth Rs 320.33 crores, was approved under the Creation/Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities (CEFPPC) scheme in the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) meeting chaired by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday. The project was supported with a grant of Rs 107.42 crores.

The main objective of the CEFPPC scheme is the creation of processing and preservation capacities and modernisation/ expansion of existing food processing units with a view to increasing the level of processing, value addition leading to reduction of wastage, according to the ministry's official website. The 28 approved projects will spread over 10 states and are likely to generate employment for nearly 10,000 people.

MOFPI Minister Tomar chaired the IMAC meeting through video conferencing to consider the approval of these projects under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana for necessary grants-in-aid. "The 28 projects will create a processing capacity of 1,237 MT daily and are spread across the states of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, J&K, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam and Manipur," an official statement read.

"It also includes six projects of north-eastern states with costs of Rs. 48.87 crores supported with a grant of Rs 20.35 crores by MoFPI," it further read. (ANI)

