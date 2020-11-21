Left Menu
COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh reports 1,160 new cases

Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,160 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,61,092, the state's health department said on Saturday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-11-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 18:58 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As per it, while there are currently 14,770 active cases in the state, a total of 8,39,395 have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, India crossed a landmark milestone of conducting 13 crore tests for COVID-19 on Friday. As per the ICMR, 10,66,022 COVID-19 samples were tested yesterday. With this, a total of 13,06,57,808 samples have been tested for the coronavirus so far. (ANI)

