Centre committed to complete Polavaram Project: Andhra Pradesh BJP chief

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju on Monday asserted that the central government is committed to complete the Polavaram project, a multipurpose project being built on river Godavari. Addressing a press conference here, Veerraju alleged that a section is trying to create doubts on the construction of the project but the BJP-led central government will definitely complete the project.

Somu Veerraju said, "Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is claiming to complete the project on its own, but in reality, it is the central government that will complete the national project." Veerraju asked why the YSRCP government is not able to take action on the Telugu Desham Party (TDP) on whom the state government is making allegations of corruption. Reiterating that the height of the project "will not be reduced and Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package will be taken care of", he said, "The then TDP government had increased the R&R package but why YSRCP government is not taking any action."

Polavaram is a multipurpose project being built on the river Godavari. YSRCP government wants to complete the project before the end of 2021. The central government had promised while bifurcating Andhra Pradesh, to construct Polavaram as a national project. (ANI)