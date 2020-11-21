Left Menu
Development News Edition

Officials at Delhi-Noida border impose fine of Rs 2,000 on people for not wearing masks

The behaviour of people is still casual and not COVID-19 appropriate, said Mukesh Pal, an Enforcement Officer on ground duty at the Delhi-Noida border who was imposing a fine of Rs 2,000 on people for not wearing masks while travelling.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 20:52 IST
Officials at Delhi-Noida border impose fine of Rs 2,000 on people for not wearing masks
Officials at Delhi-Noida border imposing fine of Rs 2,000 on people for not wearing masks while traveling. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The behaviour of people is still casual and not COVID-19 appropriate, said Mukesh Pal, an Enforcement Officer on ground duty at the Delhi-Noida border who was imposing a fine of Rs 2,000 on people for not wearing masks while travelling. To curb the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has increased the fine to Rs 2,000 for not wearing a mask in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital from Thursday.

However, people were seen not wearing face-masks in public places. "We have received fresh guidelines for Rs 2,000 fine. There has been a decrease in challans but people are casual. They wear mask only at check posts," says an officer' Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday reported 6,608 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 5,17,238. According to a health bulletin of the Delhi government, the death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 8,159 as 118 deaths were reported on the same day.

Covid-19 has a potential to transmit from human to human when an infected person is in close contact with another. The virus can spread from an infected person's mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough or sneeze. Face masks play an important role in containing its spread. (ANI)

Also Read: CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet market associations before any decision on shutting markets to check spread of COVID-19 in Delhi, says AAP MLA.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'People need mountains': Swiss ski resorts buck Alpine lockdowns

Blue skies over the Matterhorn drew skiers and snowboarders to Zermatt on Saturday, as well as police to break up crowds, as Switzerlands modest coronavirus restrictions allowed near-normal operations while other Alpine resorts keep their l...

Immobile makes scoring return from virus as Lazio wins 2-0

Ciro Immobile marked his recovery from the coronavirus with a goal as Lazio won 2-0 at last-place Crotone in Serie A on Saturday. Joaqun Correa scored Lazios second as the capital club moved fifth three points below league leader AC Milan,...

Pondicherry T20 tournament temporarily suspended

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry CAP-planned Pondicherry T20 league has been temporarily suspended after Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi termed the construction of the stadium in Thuthipet illegalThe honourary secretary of CAP V Chandr...

Rugby-Scarratt's last-gasp penalty helps England to edge past France

England centre Emily Scarratt scored a penalty in the dying seconds as the worlds top-ranked womens team battled to a 25-23 victory over France at Twickenham on Saturday in the second of their two November internationals.The Red Roses came ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020