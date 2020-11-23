Left Menu
PM Modi inaugurates Multi Storeyed flats for Members of Parliament

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said Green Building norms have been incorporated in this Multi Storeyed flats for the Members of Parliament.

23-11-2020
The Prime Minister remarked that all the MPs have taken care of both the products and the process in the productivity of Parliament and have attained a new height in this direction. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated Multi Storeyed flats for Members of Parliament through video conference, today. These flats are located at Dr B D Marg in New Delhi. Eight old bungalows, which were more than 80 years old, have been redeveloped to construct 76 flats.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said Green Building norms have been incorporated in this Multi Storeyed flats for the Members of Parliament. He hoped that these new flats will keep all the residents and the MPs safe and sound. He said accommodation for the Members of Parliament has been a long-standing problem but it is now solved. He said decades-old problems don't end by avoiding them, but by finding solutions. He listed many such projects in Delhi which were incomplete for many years were taken up by this government and finished before the scheduled time. He said during the time of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the discussion of Ambedkar National Memorial started, it was built by this government after a long wait of 23 years. He said the new building of the Central Information Commission, the War Memorial near India Gate and the National Police Memorial was built by this government which were pending for a long time.

The Prime Minister remarked that all the MPs have taken care of both the products and the process in the productivity of Parliament and have attained a new height in this direction. He praised the Lok Sabha Speaker for his stewardship of the house in a productive and procedurally sound way. He expressed happiness that Parliament proceedings continued even during the pandemic, with new regulations and several precautionary measures. He added that both houses worked even on weekends for ensuring smooth proceedings in the Monsoon Session.

He said as the age of 16-18 years is very important for the youth, we have completed the term of the 16th Lok Sabha with the 2019 election and this period has been historically significant for the progress and development of the country. He added that the term of the 17th Lok Sabha has started in 2019 and the decisions were taken during this period in this Lok Sabha already, the Lok Sabha has undertaken some historic decisions. He expressed confidence that the next (18th) Lok Sabha will also play a very important role in taking the country forward into the new decade.

(With Inputs from PIB)

