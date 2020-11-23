Left Menu
Three killed, one hurt in shooting incident in Bihar's Chapra

Three persons were killed and one was critically wounded in a shooting incident in Motiraj Pur village in Bihar's Chapra district on Sunday, police said.

ANI | Chapra (Bihar) | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:22 IST
Three persons were shot dead and one critically injured in Bihar's Chapra (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Three persons were killed and one was critically wounded in a shooting incident in Motiraj Pur village in Bihar's Chapra district on Sunday, police said. According to the police official, "There seems to be a conspiracy. Three people, including one of the attackers and two villagers, died. Further investigation is underway."

"The injured person has been admitted to Sadar Hospital." the police official added. Local residents said, "On Sunday evening, goons came on bikes and started firing. By the time, we stepped outside our house, three people were shot dead. One was critically injured." (ANI)

