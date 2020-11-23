Left Menu
AIMIM's Anwar Pasha, other workers join TMC

AIMIM's West Bengal unit leader Anwar Pasha along with several other party workers joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:57 IST
AIMIM's West Bengal unit leader Anwar Pasha along with several other party workers joined TMC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is pleased to announce that eminent political personalities and personalities from civil society, Anwar Pasha Murshid Ahmed, DR. Ali Bux, SK Hasikul Islam, Ahmadullah Sardar, Jamshed Ahmed, Nazmul Hussain, Intekhab Alam, Jawed Ahmed Khan, Abul Kasem, MD. Zahiruddin Ahmed Khan, Advocate Syed Raihan, MD Tanvir Akhtar, Anjarul Mondal, Asraful Rahman, MD. Sabir Ali Molla, MD. Mahiuddin Khan, Tarique Aziz, Nisar Ahmed, Hakim Ali and Motiur Rahman joined the party in the presence of Bratya Basu, Minister, GoWB and Malay Ghatak, Minister, GoWB at Trinamool Bhavan today," according to AITC statement.

Anwar Pasha has been the primary face and the pillar of AIMIM since 2013. (ANI)

