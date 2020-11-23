President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur on eve of Martyrdom Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday paid tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur on the eve of Martyrdom Day. President Ram Nath Kovind said in his message, "On the sacred occasion of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji's Martyrdom Day, I pay him my humble tribute," according to a statement from the President's Secretariat.

The President's message read, "The ninth Guru of the Sikh community, Shri Teg Bahadur Ji, made supreme sacrifice to protect the faith, belief and rights of the people. Therefore, the fellow citizens call him 'Hind di Chaadar' with love and respect." "His sacrifice inspires all of us to unite for the true service of humanity. Guru Teg Bahadur's teachings and his work will continue to spread the spirit of love and patriotism among all of us," President Kovind said.

"On this holy day, let us resolve that by eliminating violence, narrowness and hatred from our thoughts, we will dedicate ourselves for selfless service of others and promote human values like love, harmony and compassion," he added.