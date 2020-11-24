Train boatmen, inspect boats to prevent accidents: UP CM

In a bid to prevent boat mishaps, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed that boatmen across the state should be given proper training, officials said

He also said that block development officers and lekhpals should be given the responsibility of inspecting the boats, a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said

Adityanath while going through the presentation of 'UP Nav Durghatna Nuinikaran evam Suraksha Neeti-2020' (UP Boat Accident Minimisation and Safety Policy-2020) said the boatmen must be paid on time while the boats should be equipped with life jackets and bank loans be given for installation of engines on old boats.