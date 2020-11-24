Left Menu
Govt clears 7 projects to create infra for agro-processing clusters

Food Processing Industries Minister Narendra Singh Tomar chaired the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) meeting through video conference to consider the proposals received under the Scheme for Creation of Infrastructure for Agro-Processing Cluster (APC) of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY). The promoters of projects also participated through video conference.

New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 18:55 IST
New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The government on Tuesday approved seven projects to create infrastructure for agro-processing clusters with an estimated cost of Rs 235 crore. Food Processing Industries Minister Narendra Singh Tomar chaired the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) meeting through video conference to consider the proposals received under the Scheme for Creation of Infrastructure for Agro-Processing Cluster (APC) of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY).

The promoters of projects also participated through video conference. "IMAC approved 7 proposals with total project cost of Rs 234.68 crores including grants-in-aid of Rs 60.87 crores in the states/UTs of Meghalaya, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra.

"These projects will leverage private investment of Rs 173.81 crores and are expected to generate employment for 7,750 persons," an official statement said. The scheme for creation of infrastructure for Agro-Processing Cluster (APC) has been approved on May 3, 2017, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana to incentivize setting up of agro processing clusters in the country.

This scheme aims at development of modern infrastructure to encourage entrepreneurs to set up food processing units based on cluster approach. These clusters will help in reducing the wastage of the surplus produce and add value to the horticultural / agricultural produce, the statement said.

