Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fears of Desert Locust resurgence in Horn of Africa

The Desert Locust crisis which struck the greater Horn of Africa region earlier this year threatening food supplies for millions, could re-escalate as recent strong winds carried mature swarmlets from southern Somalia into eastern and northeastern Kenya, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Tuesday.

UN News | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:03 IST
Fears of Desert Locust resurgence in Horn of Africa

Although some of the swarmlets that reached Kenya may have already laid eggs before their arrival, there remains a risk of further egg-laying in sandy areas that saw recent rainfalls, according to FAO.

“In this case, hatching and hopper band formation can be expected in early December,” said the agency.

Breeding also continues in central Somalia and eastern Ethiopia where bands of hoppers – non-flying, nymphal stage locust – are present, and a new generation of immature swarms could start forming by the end of November.

Swarm formation is expected to continue throughout December due to widespread hatching and band formation that occurred mid-November. From the second week of December, several waves of numerous swarms can be expected to move south in Somalia and Ethiopia, reaching northern Kenya, FAO added.

A resurgence of the swarms could aggravate food security in the region, where almost 25 million people are already suffering from severe acute food insecurity. Desert Locusts are considered the most destructive migratory pest in the world, devouring large areas of crops and grasses meant for people and livestock.

Scaling up response

FAO is supporting authorities in Somalia to scale up anti-locust measures, focusing on areas at high risk.

“Survey and control operations, by ground and by air, have been scaled-up and are on-going,” said Etienne Peterschmitt, FAO Representative in Somalia.

“These resources include aircrafts, vehicles, equipment, biopesticides, insect growth regulators and staff that have been strategically been positioned in various parts of the country,” he added.

In addition to the measures to reduce breeding and swarms, FAO and partners are also supporting farmers in the affected areas. Supplies have been delivered and pre-positioned to assist food-insecure households that are at risk of locust invasion, including planting and replanting packages, supplementary feed and integrated cash assistance and livelihood support.

Regional situation

According to FAO, response efforts are also underway in Eritrea, Sudan and southeastern Egypt, as teams continue ground and aerial control operations against groups of hoppers and adults.

Across the Red Sea, strong southerly winds in mid-November caused immature swarms to move from the interior of Yemen to southwestern Saudi Arabia as well as in the interior north of Riyadh. Some of these swarms may continue further north towards Iraq in the next few days until the southerly winds subside, said FAO.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: NFL Roundup: Hill just what Saints need to top Falcons; Valdes-Scantling says he received death threats after fumble and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Best-case scenario for Games is venues full of spectators Tokyo governorTokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday that the best case scenario for the 2020 Olympics postponed until next...

Deal reached for UK's four nations to relax COVID measures together over Christmas -Times Radio

The four nations of the United Kingdom have agreed to relax COVID-19 restrictions together for Christmas, Times Radios Chief Political Commentator Tom Newton Dunn said on Tuesday.A Christmas deal is done, he tweeted. Three households will b...

Two hurt in knife attack in Swiss city of Lugano - police

A Swiss woman grabbed a woman by the neck and stabbed another in a department store in the southern Swiss city of Lugano on Tuesday, police said.Ticino cantonal police said the attack was over and the suspect, a 28-year-old who lives in the...

COVID-19 situation is under control in Chhattisgarh, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

The spread of Covid-19 has been brought under control in Chhattisgarh, where 23,000 screening tests are conducted daily, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Tuesday. The chief minister made the remarks while speaking at Prime Minister Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020