Farmers gather to proceed to Delhi for demonstration, security deployed

Security personnel have been deployed on the Chandigarh-Delhi Highway as farmers gathered to proceed to the national capital for staging a demonstration on Wednesday.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:11 IST
Security personnel deployed on way to Chandigarh-Delhi Highway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Security personnel have been deployed on the Chandigarh-Delhi Highway as farmers gathered to proceed to the national capital for staging a demonstration on Wednesday. Delhi Police stated that farmers have permission to stage a protest. However, to control the demonstration police have deployed water cannon to disperse farmers who have gathered.

Haryana Police on Tuesday issued a travel advisory asking commuters to avoid certain national highways along the state border with Delhi and Punjab in view of 'Dilli Chalo' farmers' protest on November 26-27. Haryana police said it has blocked some highways as per directions of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, to ensure law and order ahead of farmers' protest call in the state.

Meanwhile, since the resumption of train service in Punjab, which was earlier stopped amid farmers' protest, a total of 25 passenger trains have successfully arrived so far, out of which the number of trains reaching Punjab from other states are 20, and the total number of passenger trains from Punjab to other states are now up to five. A total of 56 freight trains from Punjab have left for other states since train services started operating in Punjab.

Farmers in Punjab have been observing several protests against the three new farm laws, passed by the central government in September this year. Parliament had passed the three agriculture Bills - The Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Various opposition parties have termed these legislations are not farmer-friendly. (ANI)

Videos

