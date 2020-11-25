Left Menu
Development News Edition

Severe cyclonic storm Nivar likely to intensify into 'very severe'

'Severe' cyclonic storm Nivar is likely to intensify further into a 'very severe' cyclonic storm during the next six hours, said the Ministry of Earth Science on Wednesday afternoon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 17:38 IST
Severe cyclonic storm Nivar likely to intensify into 'very severe'
S Balachandran, Head, South Zone of India Meteorological Department (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

'Severe' cyclonic storm Nivar is likely to intensify further into a 'very severe' cyclonic storm during the next six hours, said the Ministry of Earth Science on Wednesday afternoon. Giving the update on the present position of the cyclone, S Balachandran, Head, South Zone of India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Cyclone Nivar is likely to touch the coast of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu soon.

"The cyclone is currently 190 kilometrs southeast of Puducherry. It is moving at about 11 kilometres per hour in the northwest direction across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast. At the time of crossing Puducherry and Tamil Nadu coast by the end of the day today, at a wind speed of 120-130 kilometre per hour gusting to 145 kilometre per hour," said Balachandran. "As far as the post-landfall outlook is concerned, even after landfall, the cyclone intensity is likely to continue for about 6 hours and gradually weaken. Under the influence of this system, heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in most of the palace, and extremely heavy rainfall in few places tomorrow," he added.

Dr M Mohapatra, Director General, IMD, along with SN Pradhan, Director General, NDRF, at a joint press conference in New Delhi on November 24 had explained that the Cyclone Nivar is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during mid-night of November 25 and early hours of November 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kilometre per hour gusting to 145 kilometre per hour. As per an official release, Pradhan said a close watch is being kept over the system and that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) HQ and Commandants of battalions located at Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are in coordination with the respective state authorities.

"In view of the IMD forecast and requirements projected by the state authorities, 22 teams (12 teams in Tamil Nadu, 3 teams in Puducherry, and 7 teams in Andhra Pradesh) have been pre-positioned at likely affected areas. Teams have been kept reserved at Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Thrissur (Kerala), and Mundli (Odisha) to meet additional requirements," said Pradhan. He further said all teams have reliable wireless and satellite communications, tree cutters/ pole cutters for post-landfall restoration, if the need arises. In view of the current COVID-19 scenario, NDRF teams are equipped with appropriate PPEs.

He said NDRF is working in close coordination with district and local administrations. Dr Mohapatra in his briefing pointed out that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity is very likely over coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during November 25 and 26, and southeast Telangana during November 26.

"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity is also very likely over coastal and north interior Tamilnadu and Puducherry (Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Myladuthirai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurchi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Puducherry and Karaikal districts) during November 25, over Nellore and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh on November 25, and over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore districts of Tamilnadu; Chittoor, Kurnool, Prakasam and Cuddappa districts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining southeast Telangana on November 26," said Dr Mohapatra. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-World agonises over new COVID curbs as infections approach 60 million

Countries around the world agonised over new coronavirus curbs ahead of Christmas and other holidays as global infections approached 60 million on Wednesday and U.S. officials pleaded with Americans to stay home over Thanksgiving.The holida...

Dr Vardhan chairs meeting with partners working on TB care and management

The fight against TB needs to be made into a Jan Andolan, a peoples movement. An effective communication strategy is needed which would focus on reaching the maximum population complement with preventive, diagnostic and curative aspects of ...

Entertainment News Roundup: South Korea's BTS snags first ever Grammy nomination for a K-Pop band; Taylor Swift voted artist of year for sixth time at American Music Awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Beyonce dominates Grammy nods snubbed The Weeknd calls process corruptBeyonce dominated nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday in a field that favored alternative artist...

UK cuts foreign aid spending commitment to 0.5% of GDP

Britains government reduced its commitment to foreign aid on Wednesday, pledging to spend 0.5 of gross domestic product on aid in 2021 as opposed to the normal 0.7 figure, finance minister Rishi Sunak said.The move will be popular among som...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020