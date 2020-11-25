Widespread rainfall likely over J&K, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh
Under the influence of Western disturbances over Afghanistan and neighbourhood, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall/snow and isolated hailstorms is likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on Wednesday.
"Scattered rainfall/thunderstorm activity with isolated hailstorms is very likely over Uttarakhand also during the same period," the tweet by IMD added. (ANI)
