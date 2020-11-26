Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN releases $25 million to support women-led projects to prevent GBV

“The COVID-19 pandemic helped reveal the full extent of gender inequality while creating a set of circumstances that threaten to reverse the limited progress that has been made,” said Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

UN Women | Updated: 26-11-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 09:57 IST
UN releases $25 million to support women-led projects to prevent GBV
“It’s time to say ‘Enough’ to gender-based violence and to prioritize the rights and needs of women and girls in humanitarian crises,” said Dr Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund. Image Credit: Pixabay

The United Nations humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock has released $25 million from the UN's emergency fund to support women-led organizations that prevent and respond to gender-based violence in humanitarian settings.

The funding has gone to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and UN Women who have been asked to channel at least 30 percent of it to organizations run by women that prevent violence against women and girls, and help victims and survivors with access to medical care, family planning, legal advice, safe spaces, mental health services and counselling.

"The COVID-19 pandemic helped reveal the full extent of gender inequality while creating a set of circumstances that threaten to reverse the limited progress that has been made," said Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

"Everyone who is serious about gender equality and women's rights must speak up. Then those with the means to do so need to put their money where their mouth is. The needs of women and girls in humanitarian settings continue to be overlooked and underfunded.

"It's a smart investment and it's the right thing to do. We can only successfully find a way out of this pandemic if we bring everyone with us."

UNFPA will receive $17 million and $8 million will go to UN Women. They will now decide where and how the money will be spent and have been asked to channel at least 30 per cent of the funding through women-led organizations working on gender-based violence.

"It's time to say 'Enough' to gender-based violence and to prioritize the rights and needs of women and girls in humanitarian crises," said Dr Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund.

"This grant will bring transformative change to women and girls, including the women-led organizations we work with on the ground. In 2019, nearly 40% of UNFPA's humanitarian funding went to national and local partners. We look forward to making an even bigger impact together with life-saving interventions to prevent and respond to gender-based violence and advance sexual and reproductive health."

The announcement came at the start of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, an international campaign to challenge violence against women and girls which runs each year from 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to 10 December, Human Rights Day.

"The high levels of gender-based violence that women and girls experience, especially in countries that are in crisis and in need of humanitarian assistance, remains one of the greatest injustices in our world," said UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

"Putting these resources into the hands of women-led organizations that respond to gender-based violence in humanitarian settings is essential to address the needs of survivors and to strengthen systems to prevent and promote accountability so that we finally end this scourge."

The funding comes from the United Nations' Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), an emergency fund that offers one of the fastest and most effective ways to help people affected by crises. Since it was established in 2005, the fund has provided close to $7 billion for life-saving humanitarian action that has helped hundreds of millions of people across more than 100 countries and territories. This would have not been possible without generous and consistent donor support.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves MoU on cooperation in field of Physical Culture and Sport among BRICS Countries

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding MoU on Cooperation in the field of Physical Culture and Sport signed among BRICS countries.Cooperation in the field of sports among the ...

Tributes paid to martyrs on 12th anniversary of 26/11 attack

Floral tributes were paid on Thursday to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who attacked Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Their sacrifice will never be erased from the memory of time and history. Today, we pay tribu...

Country did not work at full potential earlier, says PM

In a veiled attack on the previous governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the country did not function earlier at its full potential and cited lack of intention and will power as the shortcomings. For a long time, the p...

Assam govt declared half holiday on Thursday as mark of respect to Gogoi

The Assam government has declared a half holiday on Thursday as a mark of respect to former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who died due to post-COVID complications on Monday. Gogois mortal remains will be cremated here on Thursday.A notificati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020