India cannot forget wounds of 26/11 attack, fighting terrorism with new policies: PM Modi

Expressing gratitude to security personnel on the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India cannot forget the "wounds of the Mumbai terror attacks" and highlighted that the country is fighting terrorism with new policies. "On this day in 2008, terrorists from Pakistan attacked Mumbai. Many including foreign citizens, policemen died. I pay tributes to them. India cannot forget wounds of Mumbai terror attacks. Today India is fighting terrorism with new policies. I also bow down to our security personnel averting attacks like Mumbai and giving befitting reply to terrorism," the Prime Minister said while addressing the All India Presiding Officers Conference here, via video conferencing.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other ministers took to Twitter and paid tributes to people and security personnel who lost their lives in the Mumbai terror attacks. "I pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and convey their condolences to their families. Grateful tribute to the brave security personnel who faced the terrorists in these attacks. This nation will always be grateful for your bravery and sacrifice," Shah tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

The ghastly attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four days, leading to the death of 166 people and injuring over 300. Twenty-Six Eleven, as these attacks are often referred to, witnessed 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists coming to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan and carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city. (ANI)