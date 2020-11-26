Left Menu
Development News Edition

Train services resumed on Hyderabad-Tambaram route

Train services on the Hyderabad-Tambaram route, which were suspended in view of Cyclone Nivar, were resumed on Thursday, said Southern Railways.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:01 IST
Train services resumed on Hyderabad-Tambaram route
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Train services on the Hyderabad-Tambaram route, which were suspended in view of Cyclone Nivar, were resumed on Thursday, said Southern Railways. According to an official press note, "Special trains on the Hyderabad-Tambaram-Hyderabad route will resume on November 26, which were earlier cancelled due to Cyclone Nivar and will now run as per the scheduled timings."

On November 25, in view of Cyclone Nivar the Southern Railway had cancelled seven trains scheduled for November 26. "Earlier, Southern Railway has fully cancelled two trains for November 25, three for November 26 and one for November 28. A total of five trains were cancelled partially," said Chief Public Relations Officer B Guganesan. (ANI)

Also Read: Women passengers allowed to travel during non-peak hours from Nov 23: Southern Railway

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar interacts with Indians in UAE; assures them of govt's responsiveness post-COVID normalcy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday interacted virtually with the members of the Indian community in the United Arab Emirates UAE and assured them of the governments responsiveness on issues pertaining to post-COVID normalcy....

India can beat China in low-cost manufacturing if industry, govt work together: MSI chairman

India has the potential to surpass even China in low-cost manufacturing if the government and industry work in a cohesive manner, Maruti Suzuki India MSI Chairman RC Bhargava said on Thursday. Bhargava also said the government should focu...

Bitcoin dives as red-hot rally hits the buffers

Bitcoin plunged on Thursday to its lowest level in 10 days, slamming the brakes on its blistering rally and sparking a sell-off among smaller digital coins. Bitcoin, the worlds biggest cryptocurrency, slumped as much as 13 to its lowest sin...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now United States celebrates scaled-back ThanksgivingAmericans awoke on Thursday to celebrate a Thanksgiving Day transformed by the pandemic, with the Macys parade limited to a televis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020