The 500-metre long stretch of road is a pilot project being developed by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited as part of an agreement with the Noida Authority, the officials said. "@BPCLimited and @noida_authority have launched the first road construction pilot project in India using plastic waste module to construct a 500 metre long road parallel to Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in sector 129.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-11-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 20:27 IST
Noida: Work begins on road being made from plastic waste

Work began on Thursday on a road stretch in Noida being made from plastic waste, with officials claiming that the initiative is a first of its kind in the country in which blocks of used plastic are being used in road construction. The 500-metre long stretch of road is a pilot project being developed by the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited as part of an agreement with the Noida Authority, the officials said.

"@BPCLimited and @noida_authority have launched the first road construction pilot project in India using plastic waste module to construct a 500 metre long road parallel to Noida-Greater Noida Expressway in sector 129. This road construction will use 35 metric tons of plastic waste,” Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari tweeted.   The Authority's General Manager Rajeev Tyagi said the road stretch is coming up on a service lane in Sector 129 along the Noida-Greater Noida expressway. The stretch to be developed is 500 metres long and 12 metres wide, he said. For construction, a module (a square block) made from plastic waste has been used, he said. Sheets of plastic modules are being laid on the stretch which will then be covered by two layers of bitumen measuring 40 mm and 50 mm, respectively, he added. “About 35 tonnes of plastic waste has been utilised in this R&D (research and development) trial. The performance of this road will be monitored and if found satisfactory the stretch will be scaled up to next level,” Tyagi said. He said the success of this concept may help in addressing the issues of plastic waste. “In entire India, it is the first time that modules made of plastic waste are being used for construction of road and this is happening in Noida,” he claimed.

