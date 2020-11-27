Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath and siblings to be observed in Puri after 26 years

The Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath and siblings will be held on Friday in Odisha's Puri after a gap of 26 years. The last Besha of the Lords was held in 1994.

ANI | Puri (Odisha) | Updated: 27-11-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 08:50 IST
Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath and siblings to be observed in Puri after 26 years
The Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath and siblings will be held on Friday in Odisha's Puri after a gap of 26 years.. Image Credit: ANI

The Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath and siblings will be held on Friday in Odisha's Puri after a gap of 26 years. The last Besha of the Lords was held in 1994. This year's celebration is expected to be muted due to the coronavirus. It will be performed in presence of servitors and temple officials due to the pandemic.

According to Hindu mythology, Nagarjuna Besha is observed in commemoration of the killing of Kartyavera Arjuna, one of the main king slain by Parsuram. On this occasion, the deities are dressed like warriors. On Thursday, the Puri administration had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in parts of the city to stop the gathering of crowds in front of the temple. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea foils N.Korea attempt to hack COVID-19 vaccine makers -media

South Koreas intelligence agency foiled North Korean attempts to hack into South Korean companies developing coronavirus vaccines, the News1 agency reported on Friday, citing a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee. Lawmaker Ha...

Ola launching new safety-tech feature ‘Guardian’ for rideshare industry

Rideshare platform Ola is using the power of artificial intelligence AI to help increase safety in the rideshare industry.The new safety-tech feature, Guardian, will be the first of its kind in New Zealand and is set to roll out in all its ...

Natural disasters rank well down list of Kiwi SMEs' concerns: Vero report

Natural disasters rank well down the list of concerns highlighted by Kiwi SMEs, according to Veros most recent SME Insurance Index.The Index, which surveyed 900 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise owners SMEs found that natural disaster ranks...

India to take leading role in global arena post-COVID: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi India, November 27 ANII India is in a position to take a leading role in the global arena not only in the healthcare sector but also in building the post-COVID economy, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday. I think we ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020