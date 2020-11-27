Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two at UP's Sambhal district hospital suspended after stray dog seen tugging at body

A sweeper and a ward boy working at a district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal were suspended after a stray dog was seen tugging at a body, left unattended on a stretcher.

ANI | Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-11-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 09:03 IST
Two at UP's Sambhal district hospital suspended after stray dog seen tugging at body
The father of a minor girl whose body was allegedly left unattended for over one hour. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A sweeper and a ward boy working at a district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal were suspended after a stray dog was seen tugging at a body, left unattended on a stretcher. The body was of a minor girl who had died in a road accident. The father of the deceased has accused the hospital officials of negligence. He alleged that the hospital staff left the body of her daughter unattended for over one hour.

"The boy of the girl was left unattended for 1.5 hours. It is a matter of negligence on the hospital's part. No-one was there to look after the body," Charan Singh, the father of the minor alleged. Responding to the allegations made by the father of the deceased, the Chief Medical Superintendent said that the officials "might have left" the body unattended for "a minute".

"Body was handed over to the family after formalities. They didn't want postmortem and were taking it away. They might've left it unattended for a minute when it happened. I wrote to Municipality about the stray dog menace but to no avail. Probe committee formed," said Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Sushil Verma. "At prima facie investigation, we found out the sweeper and ward boy responsible. They too had had a lot of bodies to deal with. However, we have suspended them. And we have sought an explanation from the doctor that was on emergency duty along with the pharmacist. Also, we have formed a committee to investigate the matter," the CMS added.

The news of negligence in the Sambhal hospital comes a day after a family in Aligarh's Pilkhuni alleged that their newborn baby died due to a hospital's negligence, adding that her body had animal bite marks on it. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian cricketers join Australians in anti-racism gesture

The Indian cricketers on Friday joined their Australian counterparts in forming a barefoot circle on the ground to support the anti-racism movement and acknowledge the culture of indigenous people of the host country. The barefoot circle ce...

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Russia should look again at terms of ISS participation - space industry officialRussia should consider revising the terms of its participation in the International Space Station, a Russi...

Amazon tussle: FRL says not every development 'material event for disclosure'

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd on Thursday accused e-commerce giant Amazonof adopting a media strategy of having every development reported and converted into a line of communication with stock exchanges regarding the Amazon-Future Co...

Telangana BJP chief threatens to demolish AIMIM office if it damages PV Narasimha Rao, NTR memorials

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has threatened to demolish AIMIM office Darussalam if it demolishes memorial ghats of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. I heard Owaisi Akbarud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020